Sunday Mass with Bishop Ricken 12/13/2020

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – WFRV Local 5 and the Dioceses of Green Bay are joining together once again to offer virtual mass.

Starting Sunday, September 6, WFRV Local 5 will air mass, celebrated by Bishop David Ricken.

On September 6, mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m.

During the following Sundays, mass will broadcast for a half hour starting at 10 a.m.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Davante Adams legend grows

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Down goes the Eagles

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Pick Em