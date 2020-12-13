(WFRV) – WFRV Local 5 and the Dioceses of Green Bay are joining together once again to offer virtual mass.
Starting Sunday, September 6, WFRV Local 5 will air mass, celebrated by Bishop David Ricken.
On September 6, mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m.
During the following Sundays, mass will broadcast for a half hour starting at 10 a.m.
Latest Stories
- Sunday Mass with Bishop Ricken 12/13/2020
- Green Bay residents advised to avoid NB lanes of S. Ashland Avenue due to fallen tree
- Green Bay Packers thank 300 Wisconsin veterans with special gift
- Fox Valley businesses hosted drive-through food pantry event for families in need
- 1st shipments of Pfizer vaccine start shipping — workers give the cargo a round of applause