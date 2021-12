(WFRV) - Santa Claus is a busy man throughout the month of December; tasked with visiting malls, starring in parades, and of course, delivering gifts to millions of children all over the world, it's no surprise Santa works all hours of the day and night.

And while this festive month is already jam-packed for the big man in red, this year has brought new challenges that he, and everyone else for that matter, have had to work extra hard to overcome.