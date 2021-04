GREEN BAY,Wis.(WFRV)- Catholic parishioners returned to in-person Easter Sunday mass, where there was a message to all in attendance, "don't live in fear." Bishop David Ricken presided over the hour-long service to a congregation of just over two hundred. This was the first Easter Mass since the pandemic began. During his homily, Bishop Ricken told the story of the women who went to Jesus' tomb looking for him, but HE wasn't there. "At dawn, the women went to the tomb, there was an angel who said to them, do not be afraid HE is not here, for he has risen," said Ricken.

