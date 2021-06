GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- "It's a big undertaking, it's a big challenge," said Emma Hutter, girlfriend of Sam Skiff. Hutter, along with other friends and family, joined together in front of the Resch Expo's Veterans Memorial to wish Samuel Skiff, Andrew Lopez, Nickolas Hanke, and Alex Kaufman, well as they headed out on the annual "For Them Ruck March."

