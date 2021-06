EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WFRV) - For the past 358 days, there has been rarely anything that has stayed the same, Nate Carroll doing push-ups might be the exception.

Carroll started the journey of trying to set a new world record for the most push-ups done in a year on June 13, 2020. 358 days later, Carroll completed his 1,500,231st push-up on the 50-yard line of MetLife Stadium in New York.