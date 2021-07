(WFRV) - Service members, military spouses, and veterans all reported having higher likelihoods of losing money to scammers, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

A recent study conducted by the BBB found that veterans reported a median loss of $133, military spouses reported a median $132 loss, and active duty service members reported a median loss of $269 – all of which were reportedly higher than the $115 median loss reported across all consumers in 2020.