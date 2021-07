(WFRV) - Toss that tender and drop the drumstick because Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling over 8,000,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products reportedly contaminated with harmful bacteria, which has already caused one death.

On Saturday, Tyson Foods Inc. announced it is recalling around 8,492,832 pounds of chicken products after discovering the products contain Listeria monocytogenes.