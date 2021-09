BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announced Friday that the western median U-turn of the WIS 29/County VV RCUT (formally J-turn) in the Village of Hobart and Howard will permanently close to vehicles on September 20.

WisDOT says this was a planned closure as part of the WIS 29/County VV Interchange Project. The project will reportedly include the construction of a new diamond interchange at County VV, work at WIS 29 and County U, and local road realignment.