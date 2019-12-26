Sunshine for Friday

Main St. Bridge

We can see the Main St. bridge in Green Bay tonight. Better visibility. The ice will be gone very soon. Those large snow piles will majorly shrink with a wet weekend.

Cloudy tonight but dry

We will stay cloudy and a bit breezy tonight. We will drop back to the upper 20’s. Clearing comes early Friday

A Wet Weekend





The precipitation chances start with snow shower chances Saturday morning. We could have a wintry mix. We will change over to all rain Saturday afternoon. Rain could get heavy at times. It’s early but we could see a couple of inches of rain in Green Bay by Sunday night. Melting snow, already high water levels and this rain could cause flooding problems on the main rivers

Winding down 2019

The next week continues warmer than usual for late December. New Years Eve day and New Years Day will be the coolest but we will see more milder weather following.