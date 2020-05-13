Supermom on the front lines of Brown County’s health crisis

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Essential workers are helping to keep our country operating during this pandemic, from doctors to grocery workers and some of these essential workers are moms.

“In my mind that’s my mom’s superpower is keeping my son, Milo, cocooned and home safe.” ANDREA KRESSIN

Andrea Kressin is not only a new mom, but also Brown County’s Operations Section Chief during this pandemic.

Her job is to make sure residents get pandemic-related information.

Andrea says, “It”s about how can we get out into the community. How can we make sure that all of our community, no matter what language you speak no matter where you live in our community, how can everyone know those steps they can take to keep their family safe? That’s the fulfilling part about working in public health.”

Claire Paprocki says her boss, Andrea, “is a very calm presence in the eye of the storm. She’s very focused and driven and giving us everything that we need to be able to support the Brown County community and also the surrounding communities as well. She’s awesome.”

Professional and respect are mutual. Andrea says, “Claire has been a wonderful addition to our team and has taken on this hugely incredible role in terms of being the public face of public health.”

Andrea leads a team of health officers in Brown County’s fight against this health crisis and says sometimes juggling work and family is hard.

Kressin says, “Work does come with longer hours, missing out on some bedtimes, mealtimes and needing to talk over the phone in the middle of the day sneaking away. Of course, I have concerns about the safety of my husband, my child, my parents, my in-laws. Those concerns are normal.”

Since most moms are the primary caregivers for kids and tend to feel the most anxious during this crisis, so Brown County health officer Claire Paprocki has some advice for Andrea and other moms in our community.

Paprocki recommends, “not putting too much stress on yourself. Not comparing yourself what other moms are doing. I would say give yourself grace and just take it one step at a time one day at a time.”

As the days of the ‘Stay At Home’ order drag on, Andrea asks that residents remember these decisions are made to try to keep everyone well.

Andrea says, “When we make recommendations in public health it’s not to be inconvenient. It really is because we’ve learned that’s what works and that’s what helps to minimize the spread of the disease. There’s not really a precedent for this because we haven’t been in this situation before. So there’s a lot of anxiety around the unknown.”

Brown County health officials say they’ve noticed an increase in people needing counseling during this pandemic and they urge residents to get help.