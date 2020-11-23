Surf’s U.P.: Riding the waves of Lake Superior

by: Ben Raymond

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – 26 degrees and windy. In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, that’s beach weather.

On Monday afternoon, four surfers were spotted catching some waves on Lake Superior.

Five-foot waves were rolling in near McCarty’s Cove in Marquette. It wasn’t white sand on the beaches, but a fresh dusting of snow that dropped overnight. While air temperatures hovered around 26 degrees, the water was a brisk 42.

Seeing surfers out in the waters of Superior isn’t uncommon.

A small craft advisory was issued for Monday, but it did not stop these cold weather warriors. As long as the lake isn’t frozen and the waves keep crashing, they are likely to be out there.

