Survivors of gun violence vigil held in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Katie Olson took part in a vigil to bring awareness to survivors of gun violence held by Moms Demand Action.

Olson participated and became a volunteer with the Fox Valley Chapter because she identifies as a survivor of gun violence.

Olson says, “in high school, a classmate threatened to come in and blow them all away.”

Survivors of gun violence include people who have been shot and people who have been threatened by a weapon and people who have lost loved ones due to gun violence.

Mothers demand action reports a large number of Americans are becoming part of this group.

Olson says, “Our studies show that 58% of Americans identify as a gun violence survivor, so this is really a problem that impacts the majority of Americans”.

But some say being a responsible gun owner helps to eliminate gun violence.

Kris Schmidt is the lead instructor at Trigger Action Sports. She has extensive experience teaching people how to be responsible gun owners.

She says “Guns do not kill guns; they do not just fire. We understand and abide by the laws. We always keep our firearms locked up and secure. We understand the enormity of what it means to possibly have to God forbid take someone’s life. We understand that is someone’s son, someone’s daughter”.

Moms Demand Action says they’re not targeting those who come to places like Trigger Action Sports to shoot, just those who are dangerous.

Olson says, “We support gun owners who are responsible. We actually have a subgroup that is solely for gun owners but unfortunately, there are a lot of people who possess firearms illegally or irresponsibly”.