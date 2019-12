MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old man has died after crashing his car during a police chase.

Officers responded early Sunday morning to a domestic abuse call involving the man. He fled when police arrived.

Police later found him in a parked car, and he took off, leading police on a short pursuit.

Police say he crashed in front of the Milwaukee Safety Academy.

The man from Milwaukee died at the scene. He was the only person in the car.