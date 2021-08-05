Suspect in a Green Bay home invasion shot by resident of that home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side this morning that sent one man to the hospital. Kris Schuller reports the person shot was a suspect in a home invasion – shot by the resident of that home.

On Laverne Drive on Green Bay’s east side – the neighborhood is quiet, few people outside. But hours earlier it was a much different scene with officers investigating a shooting, sparked by an alleged home invasion by a 31-year-old man.

“A homeowner was awoken, somebody trying to kick in the front door. That homeowner retrieved his weapon as a person entered the house. He fired one shot and hit the person,” said Interim Police Chief Jim Runge.

According to Runge, officers were initially sent to a home on Mount Mary Drive for a suspect trying to kick in a door at about four this morning. Police say while on that call they were sent to a reported shooting on Laverne Drive, where Runge says after breaking into a duplex, the lone resident confronted the suspect with a handgun.

“When we responded we found the person trying to break into the home. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Runge said.

Many residents living in this neighborhood who we spoke with said they had no idea this took place.

“I must have just fallen asleep before it happened. I never heard anything, never heard any sirens or gunshots or things like that,” said Derek Anderson who lives nearby.

Police say the suspect appeared to be drug-impaired and has had many previous contacts with police. And while the department continues their investigation, officers say the resident who fired his gun likely won’t face charges.

“So far he’s been nothing but cooperative and I have no reason to think we’re going to be referring anything right now,” said Lt. Clint Beguhn.

Police say the suspect aggressively approached the resident and that is when he fired his weapon.