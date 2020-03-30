‘Taco Tuesday’ Taco Bell plans to feed America this Tuesday

1  of  70
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

‘Taco Tuesday’ Taco Bell plans to feed America this Tuesday

Top Stories

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) Taco Bell announced Sunday that it wants to give back to Americans in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic with a a free Doritos® Locos Taco.  

Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp. announced in a letter to fans that this Tuesday, March 31, Taco Bell drive-thru guests across America will receive a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, no purchase necessary, from the comfort of their own cars at participating locations and while supplies last.

“For the past few weeks, we’ve been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we’re giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities,” said King.

“I’m also very proud to say the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, and we’re turning on Round Up in the drive thru at participating locations as an easy and affordable way for you to give back, too.”

The letter outlined several other initiatives made by the brand to give back to fans, communities, and heroes, including:

Feeding Fans

  • Free Doritos® Locos Tacos to all drive-thru guests on Tuesday, March 31
  • Free delivery through GrubHub for all orders $12 and up (before tax, tip, and fees). Visit www.tacobell.com/delivery to check delivery availability and additional terms

Feeding Communities

  • The Taco Bell Foundation is donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry
  • Re-launching Round Up program in the drive-thru at participating locations to raise funds for No Kid Hungry
  • Partnering with restaurants and distribution centers to donate excess food and produce to local community food banks

Feeding Heroes

  • Transforming its U.S. Taco Bell Taco Trucks into mobile commissaries to deliver food to those in essential roles such as healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store employees, and more
  • Committing to feeding healthcare workers across many of the brand’s international markets
  • Working on a solution, where possible, to feed truck and ambulance drivers who currently cannot order from the drive-thru

Keeping Team Members Safe

  • Working closely with its franchisees to put additional procedures in place to ensure social distancing is enabled in working kitchens

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"