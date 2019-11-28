Tavern League, Police warn against drunk driving

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — For many, “Home for the Holidays” includes visiting hometown bars.

“Anytime around the holidays when families come into town we see an influx of patrons,” Don Mjelde, President of the Brown County Tavern League and owner of Richard Craniums bar said.

That means more people will be out on the roads Wednesday, including police officers.

“We want the community to know that we have extra officers on patrol,” Commander Kevin Warych with the Green Bay Police Department said. “We’re trying to prevent any people from making the poor decision of getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.”

To prevent that decision, there are a lot of options.

“Get an Uber, a Lyft, a taxi,” Mjelde said. “Any way to make your way out to where you’re not driving. Leave the keys at home.”

SafeRide usage in Brown County is up to 4,062 rides taken so far in 2019, up from 2,287 rides taken at this time in 2018.

OWI arrests in Brown County are down 22 percent, and there have been zero drunk driving-related fatalities in the county so far in 2019.

That’s a number the Tavern League is hoping to maintain in the final stretch of 2019.

“We have a lot of family culture in our bars,” Mjelde said, “and we want to make sure everybody’s safe this holiday season.”

For more information on SafeRide options, click here.