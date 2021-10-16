Teens arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Wauwatosa police have arrested four juveniles in connection with a hit-and-run crash that struck and killed a 47-year-old woman who was trying to stop an attempted vehicle theft at a Wauwatosa hotel early Thursday morning.

Police said the four teens were trying to steal a vehicle at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Wauwatosa Thursday morning when Sunita Balogun tried to alert hotel staff of the incident.  

Soon after, one of the teens entered Balogun’s SUV and struck her with it before stealing the vehicle and leaving the scene. Police found the car and the suspects on Milwaukee’s north side.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Team of the Week: Brillion

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fox Valley Lutheran

Band of the Week: Winneconne

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: FVA, FRCC teams make final playoff push

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Brillion, Kewaunee, Xavier capture conference titles

Game of the Week: Luxemburg-Casco wins NEC title over Denmark