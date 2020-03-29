Texas Governor orders self-quarantine for anyone traveling into state from Louisiana

1  of  71
AUSTIN, La. (KLFY) Any person traveling to Texas from Louisiana will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival under an expansion made to executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott Sunday.

Read the order below:

“My prior executive order about travel from New Orleans covered air travel from New Orleans into the state of Texas. Now, I am updating that executive order to also include travel by road. Travel by road from any location in the state of Louisiana. Importantly, this executive order does not apply to travel related to commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical infrastructure functions. This order will be enforced like the order that I issued previously about travel from New Orleans. It will be enforced by the Department of Public Safety at and near entry points from Louisiana.”

The order does not include military, commercial or infrastructure travel, DPS checkpoints have been establish to enforce the new policy. 

Those who do not follow the guidelines of the order will be subject to a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail, the order states.

