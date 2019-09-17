Texas School for the Deaf wins new football equipment, message from Peyton Manning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Texas School for the Deaf received a surprise when its football team learned it was chosen as a winner of new football equipment courtesy of Riddell — and they were notified with a special congratulatory message by none other than brand ambassador and former NFL superstar Peyton Manning.

Riddell’s annual program received more than 800 applications for its 2019 Smarter Football Program this year and is donating equipment to a total of 10 programs nationwide.

According to the school, deaf players need to pay close attention to their surroundings to avoid big hits from opponents they may not see coming. To combat this, the team uses a drum to start every play, which eliminates the need to look at the ball while getting set on the line. Also, they only attempt onside kicks to avoid full-field collisions.

