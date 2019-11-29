Thanksgiving Day parade raises money for local non-profits

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WFRV) — Thanksgiving is known as a family holiday, but for one Door County community, it’s about more than just turkey and stuffing.

Jacksonport holds a parade every year to kick off the holiday season, and part of the tradition is to help raise money for area non-profits.

This year, the parade helped to raise funds for the Door County Secret Santa Project and Feed My People, Clothe My People, which supports county residents in need. The Secret Santa Project anonymously pays for heating bills for Door County families experiencing hardship.

“I think it’s a great cause,” said parade-goer Gavin Hughes. “I think it’s a really cool idea and obviously a really cool thing for people to participate in. And I think just overall it’s a really great thing.”

This is the parade’s 23rd year.