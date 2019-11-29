Thanksgiving weekend shopping, why not everyone is shopping online

It’s become a tradition for many: Black Friday shopping actually begins Thanksgiving evening for some.

According to coupon company Retail Me Not, 67 percent of consumers say it’s become more important to avoid crowds while shopping during Black Friday weekend, but that doesn’t mean everyone is staying home.

John and Mataya are right where Local 5 left them last year, the first in line at Best Buy Thanksgiving evening.

“Best Buy hands out tickets and keeps a much more organized sale,” says shopper John Buckman.

And they’re not the only ones who made the electronics giant their first stop.

“Usually they always have good deals,” says shopper Bryan Burkhardt.

“I’m doing my dad a big favor and grabbing this TV for him,” says shopper Matthew Kimmeth.

The TVs, the tablets and the smart phones are not the only thing folks are on the hunt for.

“Electronics is always a big deal, also sporting goods and fitness apparel, says Kimmeth. “We’re going to head up to Dick’s later.”

“I usually like online shopping,” says reluctant shopper Carolina Vargas.

And the online shopping trend is growing.

EarlyBlackFriday.com says in 2018, 53 percent of Black Friday shopping came from online while this year it’s expected to increase to 55 percent.

“I think it’s a little bit cheaper, I would rather just kind of be in my own comfort zone and just be in my pajamas,” says Vargas. “I don’t really like coming out that much.”

So why do people cut their eating time in half, while battling the crowds, standing in the cold and risk the chance of having their feet smushed?

“If they have it in the store I can just grab it and go, but when you’re online shopping, you have to wait a couple days,” says Burkhardt. “I don’t have patience to wait sometimes.”

“I shop online sometimes when I’m sitting out here so I can kind of kill two birds with one stone,” says Buckman. “But a lot of times the best deals kind of disappear right away whereas you’re here, you’re always guaranteed if you’re first in line you can get what you’re looking for.”

Who is going to spend the most money on Black Friday deals between Thursday and Monday: Baby boomers, Gen-xers or Millennials?

According to a Finder survey, last year Gen-xers took the top spot for spending the most money on Thanksgiving weekend, but Baby boomers are expected to spend the most money this year.