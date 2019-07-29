The Bar-Lime Kiln offering appetizing deal as part of National Chicken Wing Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In case you haven’t heard, it’s National Chicken Wing Day and one local bar is celebrating by offering its customers some delicious deals.

The Bar-Lime Kiln will be offering hungry patrons $0.39 wings in honor of the bar food favorite. With a variety of 16 different sauces, there’s a flavor for just about everyone.

“Tonight we’re going to do $0.39 wings on special from 11 a.m. until midnight,” said Nathan Lange, General Manager and Owner at The Bar-Lime Kiln. “Stop on in for lunch or late night, whatever your cravings are- we’ll have specials all day.”

Hailed as the first restaurant in Green Bay to serve wings, since 1988, the bar dishes out about one-ton of wings a week! Last year, The Bar sold about 30,000 chicken wings on National Chicken Wing Day- they’re hoping to reach about 20,000 this year.

On a more national scale, Buffalo Wild Wings will of course be offering a deal or two to recognize the day. Customers can get a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order of boneless or traditional wings today. The deal is dine-in only.

There’s also an ongoing “Wing Tuesday” promotion on traditional wings where you can buy one traditional wings order and get one of equal value free.