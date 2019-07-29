GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

The Bar-Lime Kiln offering appetizing deal as part of National Chicken Wing Day

Top Stories

Local restaurant expects to serve about 20,000 wings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In case you haven’t heard, it’s National Chicken Wing Day and one local bar is celebrating by offering its customers some delicious deals.

The Bar-Lime Kiln will be offering hungry patrons $0.39 wings in honor of the bar food favorite. With a variety of 16 different sauces, there’s a flavor for just about everyone.

“Tonight we’re going to do $0.39 wings on special from 11 a.m. until midnight,” said Nathan Lange, General Manager and Owner at The Bar-Lime Kiln. “Stop on in for lunch or late night, whatever your cravings are- we’ll have specials all day.”

Hailed as the first restaurant in Green Bay to serve wings, since 1988, the bar dishes out about one-ton of wings a week! Last year, The Bar sold about 30,000 chicken wings on National Chicken Wing Day- they’re hoping to reach about 20,000 this year.

On a more national scale, Buffalo Wild Wings will of course be offering a deal or two to recognize the day. Customers can get a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order of boneless or traditional wings today. The deal is dine-in only.

There’s also an ongoing “Wing Tuesday” promotion on traditional wings where you can buy one traditional wings order and get one of equal value free.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story