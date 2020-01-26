The Great Midwest Trivia Contest underway in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Lawrence University’s 55th annual Great Midwest Trivia Contest is underway.

Both staff and players stocked up on food to endure 50 straight hours of team trivia masters.

Headmaster of the 2020 Great Midwest Trivia contest, Ashley Taylor says more than 20 on-campus and 6 off-campus teams are participating.

Taylor says many teams are made up of current students or alumni. She also say many people actually come to Appleton just to play.

Taylor says the trivia contest started as a basic radio trivia contest that just grew in popularity.

Most of the trivia questions are a few sentences long according to Taylor because, “they have to have multiple layers or else people will just get them to quickly.”

Participants also enjoy action question. 2020 trivia participant, Andrew Stezler says, the action questions mean like you have to go sprint across campus or like throw on a wacky outfit or like quick write a song or like draw a map or all map or you know just do something weird and random and fun.”

Taylor says past action questions have involved measuring the length of a room using the book The Republic by Plato.

The trivia question are assigned either a 10 or 5 point value and the winner is the one who has the most points at at the end of the contest.

The winner of this year’s contest will be announced Sunday night.