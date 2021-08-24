The hunt for the “Best Bloody Mary” will still go on in Madison, just a little different

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV)- Are you looking for a good bloody Mary? Scratch that- are you looking for the best bloody Mary in Wisconsin? Well, then you’re lucky.

The annual hunt for the state’s “Best Bloody Mary” is still set to happen down in Madison, with just a few adjustments for community safety.

With the consistent rise of cases of COVID-19 surging both throughout the state and the country, numerous groups have had to cancel their events. Well, Project Kinect is doing its part to make the in-person event, as safe as possible for guests.

The event will have two lounges that are both inside and outside, and following Dane County’s guidelines masks will be required indoors. Sources explain that the festival space has also been expanded so guests can socially distance themselves.

Event organizer Gregg Potter explains how happy to see the event returning, and how he will be doing his part that it proceeds following health guidelines. Saying, “we’ll make sure we do everything we can to have an in-person event where everyone has fun and feels safe.”

Ticket sales for the event have been reduced to limit the number of people in attendance. There are two types of tickets available for the event, Premium, and General Admission. Premium tickets run at $80 dollars a ticket. With the purchase of these tickets, guests will get two extra hours to enjoy their bloody marys, a catered lunch, and receive an official t-shirt. General Admission tickets only cost $60 dollars and will allow guests to have unlimited bloody marys.

Premium ticket sales close on August 27. To purchase tickets, check out the Eventbrite website online. If interested in finding out about other vendors, music, or activities set to appear at the event check out their Facebook page.