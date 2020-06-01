The Latest: Trump threatens to send military to end protests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A medical examiner on Monday classified George Floyd's death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and compressed his neck, in a widely seen video that has sparked protests across the nation.

"Decedent experienced a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s)," the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said in a news release. Cause of death was listed as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression."