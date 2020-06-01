Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

The Latest: Trump threatens to send military to end protests

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A protestor high-fives a driver from her stopped car while hundreds of people march through Hartford protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump threatened to deploy United States military unless states halt violent protests.
Trump said he was recommending that governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets.
If governors fail to take action, Trump said he will deploy the United States military and “quickly solve the problem for them.”
Trump in his Rose Garden remarks said he would mobilize the U.S. military to end “lawlessness” as police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House. Trump blamed anarchists and Antifa for fomenting unrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"