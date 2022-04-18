LAS VEGAS, NV (WFRV) – Last summer saw Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson face off against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau on the golf course to the delight of both football and golf fans.

This year, it’s back, but this time it’s all NFL quarterbacks putting their golf game on the line.

TNT has announced “The Match” will return this summer, featuring Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers paired up against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. It will air on June 1 at 5:30 p.m.

It will be a 12-hole event at the Wynn Golf Club at the Wynn Las Vegas.