The week starts quiet, watching another winter storm

Tonight will be quiet with only a few clouds, and a low of 22 degrees.

We kick off the new week on Monday with another mild day. The high goes to 38 degrees with filtered sunshine.

NEED TO MONITOR A POTENTIAL SNOW CHANCE:

A storm system moving our way from Oklahoma could put us into a heavy snow band from later Tuesday into Wednesday. The chance will be for accumulating snow and gusty winds, especially in the southern eastern half of the area.

Right now, the heavy snow looks to hit southern Wisconsin, but there will still be impacts for us in NE Wisconsin.

Areas to the SE of Lake Winnebago will have the best shot at a few inches of snow.

The other impact this storm will have will be strong winds out of the north and northeast. This will likely cause shoreline flooding along the bay and lake again as water levels continue to be very high.

Also, we will have to be alert for ice shoves on the south end of the bay, and Lake Winnebago.

Stay tuned for the latest on this impending winter storm.