The wilds of Lake Michigan during the flood advisory

A flood advisory is in effect for Wisconsin’s side of Lake Michigan until about 10pm.

“It’s a little bit of that crazy fall weather,” said Travis Waack, emergency services director for Manitowoc County.

Lousy weather is causing Lake Michigan to spill over the shoreline.

“Really all summer long we’ve been seeing river levels high in Manitowoc and Two Rivers,” he said. “And that’s because of the Lake Michigan levels being so high.”

Those levels were the highest they have ever been this past July, according to the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.

And now, they are about three feet higher than last October.

“All that flooding is because of the water being pushed in from Lake Michigan,” he said. “So, we’ve seen that all summer long, it’s just a little bit worse now because of those strong east winds.”

Lake Michigan has been rising every year since 2013.

But right now, the winds are the problem, according to the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory. Only minor flooding is expected, but residents are being asked to keep their eyes open.

“We’re kind of in that ‘wait and see’ mode,” said Waack. “And, again, we’re not anticipating any huge impact, but certainly we could have some issues we could have to deal with.”

The Lake Michigan Flood advisory (Door peninsula to Milwaukee) runs until 10pm.