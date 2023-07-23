OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) – Thousands of people are taking flight to participate in the 70th Experimental Aircraft Association Airshow.



Victor Porak De Varna and his daughter are camping and experiencing the show for the first time.



“First thing is this is a father-daughter adventure, this is like a dream come true that you can fly here yourself, we flew in from Santa Fe, New Mexico that’s over a thousand nautical miles,” stated Porak De Varna.



The show features more than 10 thousand planes and attracts visitors from across the world. Dwayne Green traveled to the airshow from Santa Rosa, California and says the event allows him to spend quality time with old friends.



“I’ve got a gang of friends that I hang out with called the metro war birds and it’s just a group of people that meet here every year just to camp out, cook dinners, and we’ve been doing that since 1983,” explained Green.



Director of Communications Dick Knapinski says the aircraft association looks to increase the attendance of the airshow every year.



“This event is open to everybody who wants to participate in it, it’s our convention for EAA, but it’s also something we invite the general public to and we want them to learn more about aviation about the fascination with flight, why it’s important for us, what people do in the world of flight, why people fly fast and loud sometimes all those things are a part of it,” said Knapinski.



Porak De Varna encourages more people to land at the airshow.



“Everybody’s super friendly here, even if you’re not an airplane person, you can experience this world it’s very different, it’s people who take to the skies,” stated Porak De Varna.





The Experimental Aircraft Association will host events throughout the week as a part of the show.