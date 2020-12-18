Three people from Michigan sentenced to prison, crystal methamphetamine charges

MARQUETTE, MI. (WFRV) – Three people from Michigan have been sentenced to prison for conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

According to a release, the three co-conspirators were planning to distribute the methamphetamine in the Upper Peninsula.

U.S. Judge Paul Maloney has sentenced 34-year-old Ryan Lee Timko of Houghton, MI., to 192 months in prison.

Jeremy Joseph Brusso, a 37-year-old formerly from Atlantic Mine, MI., has been sentenced to 132 months, while 29-year-old Nicholas Patrick Cornish of Calumet, MI., has a sentence of 120 months.

Authorities say Timko, Brusso, and Cornish traveled to the Lower Peninsula to get crystal methamphetamine to redistribute it in the U.P.

Over the course of their scheme, officers say the three brought over a pound of methamphetamine into the Upper Peninsula.

These sentences happened because of a long-term investigation by the U.P. Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) into crystal methamphetamine distribution in the west end of the Upper Peninsula.

“We hope the sentences handed down, in this case, serve as a reminder to other drug dealers that the distribution of methamphetamine is a losing game and that the men and women on UPSET will continue to fight to support the communities and families in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula,” says

D/Lt. Timothy Sholander, Michigan State Police – UPSET Commander.