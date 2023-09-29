MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating a drive-by shooting at a house party that left three teenagers injured.

The incident happened in Madison on September 23, shortly before 11:30 p.m. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to the 5000 block of Meinders Road for a report of people firing guns and someone possibly shot.

Multiple witnesses at the house party reported hearing gunshots and seeing a large crowd running and driving away from a residence.

Authorities say that three people were injured during the shooting, and none of those injured remained at the scene.

Two officers were on their way to the scene when they were reportedly flagged down by people in front of a closed business. Officers discovered that a 15-year-old girl had suffered a gunshot wound, and they immediately started treating her. Ultimately, the 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital by emergency medical services.

Officers say that a 17-year-old boy also suffered a gunshot wound from the house party. He was dropped off at a nearby hospital by a group of people.

The third victim, a 16-year-old girl, was found at a home on Crested Owl Lane, where she was suffering from a graze wound. Authorities believe that a bullet had grazed the woman, so as a precaution, she was taken to the hospital.

Police investigating the incident found shell casings at the residence on Meinders Road and on Crested Owl Lane. This incident remains a very active investigation at this time.

Detectives with the Madison Police Department Violent Crimes Unit are leading the investigation, and no arrests have been made. The detectives are reviewing digital evidence and witness statements.

Anyone with information on the drive-by party shooting is encouraged to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-266-6014.