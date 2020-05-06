1  of  2
Timber Rattlers bringing back ‘Ballpark Dinners To-Go’

Meals can be ordered online to be picked up at the ballpark

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – There might not be any baseball happening at the moment but the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are still taking action off the field.

After a successful first outing just a couple of weeks ago, the Timber Rattlers are once again offering ballpark dinners- back by popular demand.

The demand for the event back on April 28 has led to another ‘Ballpark Dinners To-Go’ event for tonight. Dinner includes two grilled burgers, two brats, two jumbo hot dogs, baked beans, homemade pasta salad, potato chips, cookies, cotton candy, bunds and condiments. Meals will be served hot and ready to eat, serving four or more. Last time out, the ballpark sold out in just a few days!

“We’re going to not have games through May probably into June, so it’s just kind of coming up with creative ways to still stay connected and make a little money,” said Rob Zerjav, President of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. “We have two great, executive chefs on staff so we figured we’d put them to work and the response we’ve had has been fantastic.”

The Snake Pit team store is also offering $20 Grab Bags that you can order online. Each bag contains a variety of T-Rats merchandise including giveaways and ticket vouchers. If you happen to miss out on tonight’s event, they will also be hosting a similar event for Mother’s Day later this week.

“Historically, we’ve always had a brunch for Easter and Mother’s Day at the ballpark,” says Zerjav. “Obviously that’s not happening this year. We had a lot of success with it at Easter, a dinner for four and we’re going to do a Mother’s Day dinner for four that folks can pick up on Friday or Saturday and then bring home. We have reheat instructions so you can have it for Mother’s Day on Sunday and hopefully keep mom from cooking.”

Fans can order dinner online through the team’s website and pick-up their order anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 on that day. You can also find more information on the team’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

