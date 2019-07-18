Timber Rattlers Set New Air Guitar Record

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers set the world record for the largest air guitar ensemble, well unofficially. 3087 fans jammed and rocked it out to popular air guitar songs at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Timber Rattlers had photographers, video camera, and judges for the event which was required by Guinness World Records.

This information is sent in for confirmation and in about one month, we’ll know if Appleton officially captured the air guitar record.

The previous air guitar record was 2377 set in Highland, California at San Manuel Indian Bingo & Casino’s annual Rock n’ Roll Bingo event .