Titletown Brewing Company to relocate restaurant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Titletown Brewing Company announced on its Facebook page, Sunday, it will consolidate its restaurant operations from the depot across the parking lot to Titletown Beerworks.

The company’s co-founder and co-owner, Brent Weycker writes that ever since the Taproom opened the two buildings have competed for patrons.

Weycker also says the low unemployment and labor shortage make it difficult to provide great service at both locations.

He also mentioned that the depot – where the restaurant sits – lacked an elevator – multi-level floors and had a narrow kitchen.

Titletown Brewing will host an open house for patrons to enjoy the new space and celebrate the move.

Those that come to the open house will get special beer pricing.

Titletown Brewing will announce a date for the open house at a later time.

