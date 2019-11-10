GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Titletown ice rink opens for 2019 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The ice rink at Titletown officially re-opened for skaters Saturday.

There were plenty of festivities hosted throughout the weekend leading up to the Packers taking on the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. Titletown is also preparing to kick off its winter programming and holiday activities in November.

“We’re really excited about it,” said operations manager Jordan Burke. “This is going to be a great opportunity for us to kind of expand on what we’re doing here at Titletown. Get people out. We’re right in the shadows of Lambeau Field. We’ve got the best views that you can have of the city here.”

Titletown’s tubing hill is also preparing to open in the coming weeks, weather permitting.

