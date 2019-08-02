Titletown looks ahead to football season activities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers Family Night is set to kick off the football season Friday, but Titletown is using the event to introduce some fun, new activities for families.

Any given day at Titletown there’s plenty to do for any and all ages.

Their night market, which reels in adults, has been a hit but the kids just like to be kids.

“We follow them on Facebook and the events that come up if it’s something that interest us, we usually end up here,” says parent Bekki Mellette. “Kind of like tonight with the First Down Tour.”

Friday even more activities will be on the docket including games like punt pass and kick and gaga ball.

“We thought last year after Family Night, that it’s just the perfect night to host a number of fun activities because so many families are coming through to bring the kids over to Lambeau field for the first time,” says Mallory Steinberg, Titletown’s marketing coordinator. “So we wanted to have something fun here for everyone.”

And that’s not all.

The upcoming season will bring back some of the town’s most popular events.

“Our first pre-season game we will have Titletown Game Day Live, which is presented by Pella Windows and Doors, so that’s our free concerts every single Packers home game,” says Steinberg. “We will also have “Moo-vies on the Hill” again so that will be presented by Kemps and we will have features on Fridays and Saturdays in September.”

Until then, Titletown’s summer fun days will run until the end of August.

“We like to come out here, it’s a nice environment, very clean, family friendly,” says Mellette. “It gets us out of the daily grind, someplace we can just relax and enjoy the weather especially during the summer time.”

Packers Family Night officially opens its doors at 5:30 Friday night, but families can start parking at Lambeau as early as 1:30.

For a list of upcoming family events at Titletown, click here.