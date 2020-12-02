Titletown trying to make snow for tubing on Ariens Hill

ASHWAUBENON, Wisc., (WFRV) – When was the last time you heard somebody complain about not having enough snow in Northeast Wisconsin?

They’re not complaining at Titletown, just hoping for a string of days at 28 degrees Fahrenheit or lower so they can make snow for a good solid base for tubing on Ariens Hill.

They also can’t get the sliver of snow exactly in the right spot if there’s too much wind.

Crews are cheery and hopeful that soon families will be in action.

“It seems like a big hill,” explained Mallory Steinberg, Marketing Director for Titletown. “But, it’s a small target to get the snow where it needs to be.”

When tubing and skating does resume at Titletown they will require you to wear a mask.

They say lines may also appear longer, but that’s because of social distancing, they expect folks on the tubing hill to move at the same pace.

Titletown does require you to fill out a waiver form. They ask that you do so before you come out. They have them available online.

The skating rink will only be at half capacity. Again, to allow for social distancing.

Titletown will be updating its progress on snow making via its social media.