Tonight’s snow tracks heavier south and east

What To Expect

Our second round of snow shows the heaviest totals to be in the SE corner of Wisconsin. Much less snow as you work your way north and west.

Green Bay and the Fox Valley are in the 1-3″ total band for tonight. You head highway 29 west of Shawano and you may see a mere dusting of snow tonight, if that!

The wind gusts will be strong late tonight and for the most part into Sunday morning. This will complicate things with blowing and drifting snow, ice shoves on the southern end of Lake Winnebago and the west Bay shore. There is flooding potential for the lakeshore and along the main rivers.



Lakeshore Flood advisory

Below you will find a brief explanation on why there was a major adjustment in the snow totals that were projected Thursday vs. tonight. Snow amounts from these storms are purely track dependent, and after solid agreement Thursday for significant snowfall, the southern trend in the track shifted by over 100 miles and pushed the northern fringe of the heavy snow south of NE WI.