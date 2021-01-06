FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 southbound blocking three lanes near Menasha cleared

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the crash that affected three lanes southbound on I-41 has been cleared.

No additional details are available at this time.

Original Story: Crash on I-41 southbound closes three lanes of traffic

Jan 6, 2021 05:09 p.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Three lanes have been affected due to a crash.

The crash is on I-41 southbound, around WIS 441 southbound in Menasha.

The left three lanes are blocked on I-41 south beyond US 10/WIS 441 East due to the crash.

The Wisconsin DOT estimates the closure will last two hours.

