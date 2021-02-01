TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures in Fond du Lac Co. due to fire

(WFRV) – A structure fire has closed down lanes of traffic in Fond du Lac County.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, both east and westbound lanes are closed on HWY 23 from CTH W to CTH U.

They estimate the area will be closed for two hours.

Eastbound traffic can go north on CTH W, then east on CTH CCC and then east on G/C and south on CTH T. Westbound traffic can go south on CTH U, west on CTH T and north on CTH W.

Local 5 will continue to update you with the latest information when it becomes available.