Transformation House highlights need for transitional housing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One transitional home in Green Bay is highlighting the need and benefit of having alternative housing available for people trying to get back on their feet.

The Transformation House has been around since 2012.

In that time the executive director says they’ve battled stigmas from the community: many think having the house in their neighborhood will bring down property values, some think all the men there are criminals.

“The men that come into our facility have been screened,” says executive director Manuelus Reacco. “They are men who really want to change their life around, made some mistakes and are trying to get it right.”

Once the screening process is done the real work begins.

“Our men participate in a gamut of things,” says assistant executive director Lisa Anderson-Bero. “House meetings, drug and alcohol classes that Pastor Reacco teaches. We work individually with them, connecting them with services in the community, depending on what the need is and rebuilding those family connections and then even furthering those relationships.”

The Transformation House’s impact has been great.

More than 920 men have walked the halls there in search of a better life.

There’s no set amount of time one individual can stay at the Transformation House.

Some stay only 30 days while others have stayed up to two years.

The home can house almost 50 men, they currently have just over 20.

A warm bed, help obtaining a steady job and some guidance can go a long way.

“We let these men know that they’re special,” says Reacco. “We let them know that every morning when you wake up, you look at yourself in the mirror and tell yourself what type of day it’s going to be.”

The Transformation House has several fundraisers throughout the year to help further their mission.

