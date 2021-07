GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- A tree crashed into a family’s home while they were still home on Tuesday, July 6, in Green Bay. The tree also hit a powerline on its way down.

The tree fell over around 9 p.m. at night in the 1100 block of Dousman Street.

According to Green Bay Metro Fire, the family was inside their home when the incident happened but everyone managed to get out safely with no injuries.