Trout Museum of Art showcasing three new exhibits this fall

Exhibits will be at the Trout until November 11

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trout Museum of Art will be showcasing a number of new exhibits this fall that is sure to keep visitors entertained.

This fall, visitors can expect to see three brand-new exhibitions. “Art of the Blade,” “Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams,” and “Welcome to Bliss Point” will all be showcased at the Trout Museum starting September 7 through November 11.

