Truckers deliver hope to a terminally ill child in Berlin

BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) is a rare form of cancer and it’s the most common type of soft tissue cancer in kids.

RMS targets muscle tissue in areas like the head, neck, and abdomen.

Local Five told you about nine-year-old, Miguel Duran, who is losing his fight with RMS.

A calvary of 50 truckers convoyed through the town of Berlin to deliver a message of encouragement to Miguel.

Becky Retzlass organized this event and is surprised at the turnout.

Retzlass says, “I’m just humbled at how many people showed up for such a small community. Truckers don’t get a lot of attention, they just do deliveries. I’m shocked. I’m so grateful and blessed to have all these wonderful guys here.”

Trucker, Jacob Leinweber, says “I just like helping everybody else every way I can and just wanted to come help support”.

Fellow trucker, Tarin Viney, also has words of encouragement. He wants Miguel to, “stay strong and know I’ll always be here for you no matter what.”

A benefit is planned for Miguel on February 15, 2020, at the Redgranite Lions Club and volunteers and donations are needed.

As you can imagine, Miguel has significant medical costs, if you’d like to donate:

Associated Bank, P.O. Box 750, Wautoma, WI 54982 with checks made out to Iris Duran