WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.
The actions brings the number to 49 people who Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.
On Tuesday, he pardoned two people who were convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, former members of Congress who were early supporters and former government contractors convicted in the killings of Iraqi civilians.
Latest Stories
- Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort
- Churches in Brown County adjust to help those hoping to attend in-person services
- Coldest air of the season arrives just in time for Christmas
- More help for renters could be coming with COVID-19 relief bill
- Fun Christmas gifts delivered to Green Bay’s Freedom House