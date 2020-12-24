Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort

FILE – In this June 27, 2019 file photo, Paul Manafort arrives in a New York court. President Trump’s former campaign manager is to be arraigned on state mortgage fraud charges. Manafort’s lawyers filed court papers late Wednesday, Sept. 5, that seek to have his New York mortgage fraud case dismissed, arguing the charges filed in the wake of his federal convictions amount to double jeopardy. The state case involves the same alleged conduct as federal cases that landed him behind bars. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.

The actions brings the number to 49 people who Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.

On Tuesday, he pardoned two people who were convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, former members of Congress who were early supporters and former government contractors convicted in the killings of Iraqi civilians.