Twitter locks Trump’s account for 12 hours

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – Twitter said Wednesday it had locked the account of President Donald Trump for 12 hours following a series of disputed tweets posted by the president in the wake of the demonstrations at the Capitol.

“In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules,” the tech company announced.

“This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets,” Twitter added hours later. “If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”

The company added that “future violations of the Twitter Rules” would result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.

Twitter said three of Trump’s tweets violated its “Civic integrity policy,” which reads: “You may not use Twitter’s services for the purposes of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes. This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process. In addition, we may label and reduce the visibility of Tweets containing false or misleading information about civic processes in order to provide additional context.”

See the full policy here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

