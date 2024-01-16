TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Two Rivers say a K9 is now in recovery after being hit by a car while off duty on Sunday.

According to a release by the Two Rivers Police Department, K9 Xanti, a 3-year-old German Shepherd, was off duty when he was hit by a car in an incident that was immediately reported to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash, however, K9 Xanti was taken to the BluePearl Pet Hospital in Appleton for emergency veterinarian service.

K9 Xanti is said to have suffered only minor abrasions with some soreness but was able to avoid any broken bones or internal injuries.

Xanti is expected to be monitored closely and will have follow-up appointments with his local veterinarian.

At this time, no other information is available and officials say an investigation into the crash and the circumstances surrounding it is ongoing.