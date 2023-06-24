TWO RIVERS, Wis (WFRV) – “Two Rivers Youth Sports” hosted their 12th annual Beach Bash. The event benefits local youth sports A.J. Spackman says sports played a significant role in his upbringing.



“I played youth sports as a child myself and I coach both my daughters, they play a ton of sports so yeah youth sports is very important to us,” said Spackman.



The festival features roller coasters, food, and more. Beach Bash organizer Adam Wachowski says the event allows the youth to enjoy playing sports without breaking the bank.



“We’ve helped with kids going to all-star games, underwriting tournaments, and leagues and a lot of infrastructure improvements such as dugouts and press boxes for youth sports complexes,” explained Wachowski.



Spackman plans to use the event to encourage more kids to participate in sports.



“Sports is just a great thing for all kids to be involved in it teaches them, teamwork, it teaches them respect there’s a ton of things that kids learn from being involved in sports I highly recommend it for anyone who hasn’t done it so far,” said Spackman.



“Two Rivers Youth Sports” plans to host more fundraising events toward the end of the year.