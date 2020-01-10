Two rounds of snow for the weekend, latest data drives heaviest snow south

We have two rounds of snow this weekend. The heaviest totals look to be in the SE corner of Wisconsin. Less snow as you work your way north and west.

Green Bay and the Fox Valley are in the 3-6″ total band. You head highway 29 west of Shawano and you may see a mere dusting of snow.

What to expect

Round one will kick in after 9 Friday night. By Saturday morning you will step out to see 1-3″ of snow with the highest totals south and east of the Fox Valley.

Round two arrives early evening Saturday into early Sunday morning.

We will likely see an additional 2-6″ of snow. Again, more snow the more south east you go.

Weekend Snow Totals

The wind gusts will be strong late tonight and for the most part into Sunday morning. This will complicate things with blowing and drifting snow, ice shoves on the southern end of Lake Winnebago and the west Bay shore. There is flooding potential for the lakeshore and along the main rivers.

Flood warning for all counties near the bay and lake

Below you will find a brief explanation on why there was a major adjustment in the snow totals that were projected Thursday vs. Friday. Snow amounts from these storms are purely track dependent, and after solid agreement Thursday for significant snowfall, the southern trend in the track by roughly 100 miles pushed the northern fringe of the heavy snow south of NE WI.

The Storm Path Initially



