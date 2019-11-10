U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary holds Veterans’ Day ceremony

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary held an event Saturday honoring veterans ahead of Veterans’ Day.

The 15th Annual Veterans’ Day Ceremony was staged by the Green Bay Yacht Club and held near the metro boat launch. It included the singing of the national anthem, echo taps, and a 21-gun salute.

Veterans at the event said they are grateful for the community’s support.

“We couldn’t serve as well and as long,” said retired Major General Daniel Ammerman with the U.S. Army, “if we didn’t have the support of our community, the support of our employers, the support of our families, and the support of our neighbors. So that really means a lot to me.”

There was also a ceremony where a Coast Guard Auxiliary detail floated a wreath in the water in memory of those whose lives have been lost.